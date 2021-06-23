Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Business Highlights: Big Tech legislation, mortgage overseer

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 7 days ago

House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech’s power. WASHINGTON — A House panel is pushing ahead with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package on Wednesday. The drafting session and votes by the House Judiciary Committee are initial steps in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
John Mcafee
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Big Tech#Google#Republican#The Supreme Court#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#White House#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Dow#Treasury#Senate Appropriations#Spanish#Mcafee Antivirus#Catalan#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Technology 202: Congress takes aim at antitrust legislation designed to reel in Big Tech

Antitrust bills faced significant pushback in Congress yesterday from powerful tech companies and California lawmakers who represent some of their workers. The bills, which have some bipartisan support, made a splash earlier this month for taking direct aim at the far-reaching power of Big Tech, especially Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. But fissures began to show during a markup before the House Judiciary Committee as the companies — predictably — opposed the bills, and some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle spoke out against them.
Congress & CourtsFortune

House panel pushes ahead with legislation to curb Big Tech

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A House panel pushed ahead Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tech industry pushes for delay in antitrust legislation

The House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is coming under pressure to hit the brakes on a legislative package targeting tech giants. Industry groups, major tech companies and centrist Democrats have called for additional time and hearings to weigh the five proposals before the panel moves ahead with Wednesday’s scheduled markup. The...
Businessbizmagsb.com

Business Highlights: AI job interviews

Online services that interview job applicants remotely by webcam and use artificial intelligence to assess their skills mushroomed in popularity during the pandemic and into the subsequent economic recovery. But the technology raises questions about whether computers can accurately and fairly judge a person’s character traits and emotional cues. The dominant provider, HireVue, recently announced it would stop trying to read people’s facial expressions, but it still makes assessments based on an analysis of their speech and the words they choose. Some governments are pushing for more transparency to ensure the technology isn’t discriminating based on race, gender, accents and other factors.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Toomey pushes scrutiny of Fed as banks embrace ‘woke’ agenda

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania floated on Wednesday subjecting the Federal Reserve System to new disclosure laws after several of the Fed‘s regional banks refused to provide information on why they were conducting “highly politicized social” research. Mr. Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, raised the...
PoliticsReason.com

The Trustbusters Come for Big Tech

This episode offers an efficient overview of the six antitrust reform bills reported out of the House Judiciary Committee last week. Michael Weiner and Mark MacCarthy give us the top line for all six (though only four would make substantial new policy). We then turn quickly to the odd-couple alliances supporting and opposing the bills, including my brief cameo appearance as an exhibit in Rep. Jim Jordan's opposition to the bills, on the gratifying ground (ok, among others) that they gave Microsoft a free ride even though Microsoft had never explained its suppression of my recent LinkedIn posts. On the whole, I think Rep. Jordan is right; there's very little in these bills that will encourage the kind of competition that produces a diversity of political viewpoints on social media.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Slips Again | June 30, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan is down to 3.413%, a decrease of 0.12 percentage points from yesterday. Rates for other loan types are mostly lower as well. A notable exception is the 10/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, which is more than 0.5 percentage points higher today. This is the...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

FHFA Reduces Interest Rates To Help Borrowers Suffering COVID-19 Hardships

Flex modification terms will be adjusted so borrowers can pay a reduced interest rate, regardless of their loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) made changes to loan modification terms for borrowers impacted by COVID-19, who need payment reduction in order to retain their homes. Eligible borrowers must be suffering permanent COVID-19 hardships and have their mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
Real EstateCredit Union Times

CFPB Finalizes Foreclosure Rules

The CFPB has finalized rules designed to protect homeowners in arrears on their mortgages from “unwelcome surprises” as federal moratoriums on foreclosures expire. The rules were finalized Monday and will take effect Aug. 31. They establish temporary special safeguards to help ensure that borrowers have time before foreclosure to explore their options, including loan modifications and selling their homes. The rules cover loans on principal residences and generally exclude small servicers.