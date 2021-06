Texas Rangers ace Kyle Gibson is unbeaten in 13 starts this year, and brings his undefeated record into tonight’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics. The A’s are -130 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Oakland’s two losses in their latest series against the Yankees are their only two losses in their last nine games. Meanwhile, Texas has lost six straight games after getting swept in back-to-back series by Houston and Minnesota. Gibson (4-0, 2.09 ERA) is 3-3 with a 4.72 ERA in eight career starts against Oakland. He is opposed by Frankie Montas (7-6, 4.21 ERA), who has pitched to a 3.07 ERA over his last seven starts.