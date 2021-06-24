Cancel
Unmarked graves found at another Indigenous school in Canada

KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
REGINA, Saskatchewan — (AP) — A First Nation in southern Saskatchewan said Wednesday that it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former residential school for Indigenous children.

A statement from the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, which represents Saskatchewan’s First Nations, said that “the number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada.”

Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.

Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme and Chief Bobby Cameron of the federation planned to hold a news conference Thursday to provide more details about the new find at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where Cowessess is now located, about 87 miles east of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and not allowed to speak their native languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died.

The Canadian government apologized in Parliament in 2008 and admitted that physical and sexual abuse in the schools was rampant. Many students recall being beaten for speaking their native languages; they also lost touch with their parents and customs.

Indigenous leaders have cited that legacy of abuse and isolation as the root cause of epidemic rates of alcoholism and drug addiction on reservations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Politicslangleyadvancetimes.com

B.C. commits $12M to aid First Nations in residential school site searches

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free 24-hour telephone support for survivors and their families at 1 (866) 925-4419. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society’s 24-hour line is available at 1-800-588-8717. The B.C. government said Monday (June 28) that it will provide $12 million in funding to help First...
Politicsairdrietoday.com

B.C. provides $12 million to First Nations investigating former residential schools

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government says it's providing $12 million to support First Nations with investigative work at former residential school sites. It says the funding will also go towards programs to help community members experiencing trauma after the recent discoveries of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former school in Kamloops, and 751 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.
Politicsihtoday.ca

BC Government: Province supports First Nations with residential school sites response

VICTORIA – The British Columbia government has allocated $12 million to support First Nations throughout B.C. with investigative work at former residential school sites, as well as cultural and wellness supports for communities and members experiencing trauma from residential school site findings. “Finding evidence of a burial site for children...
anishinabeknews.ca

Anishinabek Nation leadership encourage learning about the truth this Canada Day

Trigger warning: readers may be triggered by the recount of Indian Residential Schools. To access a 24-hour National Crisis Line, call: 1-866-925-4419. ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (June 29, 2021) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe encourages all Canadians to consider wearing orange this Canada Day and make the effort to learn about the true history of this country.
WorldWashington Post

Canadian churches on First Nations land are burning

(RNS) — A slew of church burnings across western Canada have left six churches on First Nations land badly damaged or destroyed as of Tuesday (June 29). Four of the churches are within an hour’s drive of one another in southeastern British Columbia. Sgt. Jason Bayda of the Penticton South...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Statement By Ministers On The Work To Eliminate Racism Against Indigenous Peoples In The Health Systems

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu of Health Canada and the Honourable Marc Miller of Indigenous Services Canada issued the following statement today following the third virtual gathering with Indigenous Peoples and organizations, health professionals, health partners, and provincial and territorial representatives to work toward eliminating racism against Indigenous Peoples in Canada's health systems:
owensoundhub.org

Canada Day: a day of deep reflection

The Environment Office of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation has received a statement from John Haselmayer, Superintendent - Fathom Five National Marine Park and Bruce Peninsula National Park (Parks Canada), regarding their plans for Canada Day, considering the tragic, and still unfolding, discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of yet another residential school.
Lucknow Sentinel

Sombre, reflective Canada Day planned in Saugeen Shores

The heartbreaking discovery of 751 unmarked graves near Marieval Indian Residential School, along with the previous discovery of 215 graves in Kamloops, is a stark reminder of the trauma inflicted on Indigenous peoples through the residential school system. In a Jun 29 new release the Town of Saugeen Shores said...
Religiondetroitcatholic.com

On First Nations Sunday, Quebec cardinal speaks of hope for healing

STE.-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (CNS) — At the annual First Nations Sunday Mass, Cardinal Gérald Lacroix acknowledged that the revelations and realizations surrounding unmarked graves at former residential schools run by Catholic communities "have brought to light a very dark page in the history of our country. Decisions and behaviors, both by the government and the churches," have contributed to the suffering "of our "brothers and sisters."
Sweltering heat wave linked to sudden deaths in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — A sweltering heat wave that has settled over western Canada for several days is believed to be a contributing factor in dozens of sudden-death calls received by police in the Vancouver area, authorities said Tuesday. Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police...