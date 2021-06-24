Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onley, VA

Graham falls to Nandua 6-1 in VHSL Class 2 state soccer final

By GEORGE THWAITES Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19B2mD_0adiOkxu00
Graham boys soccer coach George Aiello (left) and athletic director Matt Dixon (right) hang out in the Graham High School parking lot on Tuesday prior to the team’s departure for the G-Men’s Class 2 state championship match in Nandua, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

ONLEY, Va. — The Graham boys soccer team fought through two overtime matches in the post-season en route to the program’s first-ever appearance in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.

In Friday’s battle of the unbeatens on the Eastern Shore, Region 2A champion Nandua clearly had no intention of getting into any overtime periods, much less penalty kick shootouts.

After the G-Men initiated scoring in the opening minutes of the first half, the Warriors (13-0) quickly put Graham in the rear view mirror on their way to a 6-1 state championship victory at Onley, Va.

"They were the better team tonight," said Graham head soccer coach George Aiello, who led the G-Men to their first of four regional tournament appearances in 2016.

The win resulted in Nandua’s first state championship since 2006.

G-Men scoring leader Ben Morgan got Graham on the scoreboard first, finding the back of the net only four minutes into the first half. Five minutes later, Nandua's Bryan Tinoco delivered the equalizer. Odin Bolster added two more first half goals for the future state champs en route to the 3-1 intermission lead.

After leading 3-1 at the break, Nandua continued to dominate possession, finally getting a goal from Son Joseph for the 4-1 lead. After that, things took an even tougher turn for the G-Men defense when goalkeeper Nic Knowles came out of the game with a concussion. Backup keeper Gabe Wright finished the game in goal for the G-Men.

Losing Knowles echoed the bittersweet circumstances that got Graham to the Eastern Shore in the first place.

The G-Men had ridden it’s defensive play to two of its most dramatic victories, including a 4-2 victory at Gate City in the Region 2D title game that relied upon Knowles to seal the victory in a penalty kick shootout. Knowles' individual heroics in that match were conspicuous, but the Graham back line as a collective had been an unsung asset for the Region 2D champs all season long. The continuity of the team’s defensive play took a major blow in Monday’s state semifinal game when defensive player Aidan Bowers was lost for the season late in the match with Glenvar due to a broken leg.

Bolster got his state championship hat trick, scoring his third goal of the night on Wright for the 5-1 lead. Joseph later added his second goal of the night for the final margin.

All season, Graham had been led in scoring by Morgan and by Zach Dales, but 14 of head coach George Aiello’s 17-deep squad had scored at least one goal over the course of the season. Only Morgan was able to score thanks to Nandua's virtual monopolization of possession, which severely constricted the G-Men's scoring opportunities.

Nandua’s offensive firepower had been a hot topic in Region A in the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s season finale, but the Warriors’ defensive capabilities were clearly a significant component of the lopsided victory. There was another aspect to the squad that impressed Aiello.

"Their touch and how they dominated the midfield today. They won the midfield," said the Graham head coach.

On Tuesday evening, as Graham’s charter bus approached the 17.6-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Aiello noted that the reconfiguration of the G-Men’s defensive scheme in Bowers' absence remained unsettled.

Graham’s nearly 500-mile road trip to face Nandua marked the longest distance any VHSL team has had to travel to play in a state championship game in any sport for more than at least a decade. The game also marked the first time in more than at least a decade that a VHSL state championship soccer match was not played at a neutral venue.

Aiello, who loses only two seniors off of this year's state runner-up squad, took nothing but positives from the experience.

"It's been a great experience for everyone involved," said Aiello, who led the G-Men to their first regional title in 2019.

"We had great fan support tonight. Many people came to support the boys. Obviously we're disappointed the way it ended but we're still proud of the season we had. We finished 15-1 and played in a state championship game. The boys worked hard and I'm proud of the success that we've had. This is a program first ... so we're headed in the right direction," he said.

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
168
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Gate City, VA
City
Onley, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhsl#Concussion#The G Men#Warriors#Vhsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.