Denver teen who murdered her 7-year-old nephew sentenced to 7 years in Youth Offender Services

Jennie Bunsom, who smothered her 7-year-old nephew to death in their Montbello home in 2018, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in Youth Offender Services. Bunsom, now 18, had just turned 16 when she killed Jordan Vong and hid his body in a closet in her room. In March she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with a body, both felonies, as part of a plea agreement.