Northbrook in 60 seconds

By HERALD REPORT
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northbrook Park District and Village of Northbrook are teaming up to offer a variety of activities for the Fourth of July weekend. Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. with the Liberty Loop 5K (see below), July 3 will bring the band Night Baby to Village Green Park, Shermer and Meadow roads, from 3-5 p.m. At that same time, the Northbrook History Museum, 1776 Walters Ave., will reopen, celebrating the United States' 245th birthday, and its 45th.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

