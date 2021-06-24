Northbrook in 60 seconds

CASE NO. 18TX00000001 21TD00000148 FILED May 12, 2021 TAKE NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO MARION KILROY AS TRUSTEE UTA DATED 8/23/04 AND KNOWN AS #26445, CARLETON GARRETT, LAKE COUNTY CLERK; OCCUPANTS, PARTIES IN OCCUPANCY OR ACTUAL POSSESSION OF SAID PROPERTY; AND UNKNOWN OWNERS or PARTIES INTERESTED IN SAID LAND OR LOTS AND UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS This is NOTICE of the filing of the petition for Tax Deed on the following described property: Property located at: 26445 WEST SHANNON AVENUE, ANTIOCH, ILLINOIS Property Index Number: 01-11-207-005 On December 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM, in the Circuit Court of Lake County, Lake County Courthouse, 18 N County Street, Courtroom 404, Waukegan, Illinois, the Petitioner intends to make an application for an order on the petition that a Tax Deed be issued. The real estate was sold on November 12, 2018, for delinquent real estate taxes and/or special assessments for the year 2017. Certificate No. N/A. The period of redemption will expire on November 10, 2021. PRAIRIE LOCK, LLC PETITIONER 8203-915715 (4565601) , posted 06/29/2021.