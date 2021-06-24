Meet a Musician: Matt Reid listens to jazz masters for ideas for his own compositions

Matt Reid encourages people to immerse themselves in music. In his case, if he’s crafting an arrangement, he might spend a good deal of time listening to some jazz greats. “If someone is trying to learn swing style, it would be helpful to listen and study Duke Ellington, or if they’re trying to learn bebop, they would really benefit from listening to Charlie Parker,” he said. “You’re giving yourself exposure to the folks that actually created the music.”