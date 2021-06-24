Glenview in 60 seconds

Cancel
By HERALD REPORT
Approaching normalcy after 2020 was a wash, Glenview will celebrate the Independence Day weekend with a bike parade, a reverse parade and fireworks. The patriotic bike parade gets underway at 9 a.m. July 3 at Gallery Park's Center Oval, with a 9:30 a.m. parade start at Navy Boulevard and Patriot Avenue. People of all ages can bring decorated bicycles, strollers and scooters to the parade, which is free and welcome to all ages. (Children 5 and younger must have a parent walk with them.) Each participant will receive a red, white and blue lei and afterward can enjoy a celebration in the park.

