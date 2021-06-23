Chef Christian’s Southern Drop Biscuits

Dynamic and diverse, Vancouver is known for its multi-cultural food scene, which features offerings from around the globe. Now, there is a new restaurant that’s bringing two of the city’s most deeply-rooted immigrant cultures together in one creative and flavor-packed menu. Opened on June 17, the chic Miantiao celebrates the culinary traditions, ingredients, and techniques of Italy and China, highlighting both their individuality and similarities with dishes like a burrata served with scallion pancakes and XO sauce, rigatoni accented by tomatoes, chili, and baijiu liquor, and broccolini with smoked tuna, seaweed, and hot mustard. Of course, there’s also a fresh pasta and noodle bar, and a cocktail list that highlights everything from Campari to carbonated white tea.