Buttermilk Biscuits

Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Cream of tartar is one of the most versatile ingredients in the baking aisle – making your cookies chewy, your egg whites billowy and your toilets sparkle (yup, it’s true). With a forever shelf-life that its spice section compatriots – cardamom, nutmeg and baking powder, we’re looking at you – can only dream about, it truly is a hero, not only when baking, but also when cleaning too (see above toilet reference if you don’t believe us). Cream of tartar is similar to both vinegar and lemon juice in its acidity, and each of them will work in its place, in a pinch. Below you will find answers to critical cream of tartar questions, such as what does cream of tartar actually do? What is cream of tartar used for? And with what can I replace cream of tartar if I run out? – among others that you will not want to miss.