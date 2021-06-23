Cancel
Buttermilk Biscuits

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. 2. Sift together the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl. Cut in the butter using a knife, a pastry cutter or your fingers, until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Quickly but gently stir in the buttermilk, just until the dough holds together. Don’t overstir or the biscuits will be tough.

RestaurantsQSR magazine

Roy Rogers Debuts Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit and High Noon Cold Brew

Roy Rogers Restaurants announced new breakfast items for a limited time. The new items – Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit and High Noon Cold Brew Coffee – provide the perfect combination for guests seeking a quick and delicious meal this Summer. The Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit blends sweet and savory, and...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Raisin Biscuit Cereals

Kashi's Simply Raisin was newly launched as the brand's first-ever offering with zero grams of added sugar and it provides a nourishing way to start the day with 100% of the daily recommended serving of whole grains. The Simply Raisin biscuit cereal appeals to those who are conscious of their sugar consumption, plus it offers the benefits of seven grams of fiber and equal amounts of protein.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fruity Chocolate Snack Biscuits

The McVitie's V.I.B. Indulgent Chocolate Cherry biscuits are the brand's latest flavor option under the namesake range that will provide shoppers with a chocolatey yet fruit variety to try out. The biscuits start off with a layer of chocolate along with cherry-flavored caramel before being finished with a final layer of milk chocolate. The product is targeted towards younger shoppers in search of a treat to try out with a baked good-inspired recipe.
Recipesmadison

Recipe of the Day: Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

There are some chain restaurant menu items that truly stand the test of time. We’re talking about McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, Olive Garden’s breadsticks, Burger King’s Whopper and, of course, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Some of these seem particularly difficult to pull off at home — we can’t even imagine trying to fry an onion like they do at Outback Steakhouse. But other restaurant staples are super easy to recreate in your own kitchen, like those craveworthy Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Touch of Grace Biscuits

1½ cups Southern self-rising flour, such as White Lily, see note. 1 to 1¼ cups buttermilk, or ¾ cup buttermilk and ½ cup heavy or whipping cream. Notes: Not all White Lily four is self-rising. • If Southern self-rising flour is not available, use 1 cup national brand self-rising all-purpose...
Shoppingkentlive.news

Indulgent Chocolate Cherry is latest flavour in McVitie's luxurious biscuit range

A new mouthwatering variety of biscuits is hitting the shelves - and fans are licking their lips in anticipation. McVitie's Very Important Biscuits (V.I.Bs) introduces Indulgent Chocolate Cherry, the latest flavour in the luxurious range. The manufacturer says: "Indulgent Chocolate Cherry bring a new, intense flavour sensation to the V.I.Bs...
Recipesfood24.com

Chorizo, baked beans and tomato soup

Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and chorizo. Cook, turning occasionally, until golden. Remove chorizo from the pan and set aside. Add the onion to the pan and cook until soft and lightly golden. Add the smoked paprika followed by the stock, prepared tomato sauce and chorizo.
Recipestheadvocate.com

Cook This: Tomato cobbler with pimento cheese biscuits is just genius

Tomatoes and cheese are a combo made in comfort heaven. And when that cheese comes in the form of pimento cheese … I don't know, would that be highest heaven?. Elizabeth Karmel came up with the ingenious idea of making a a tomato cobbler and serving it with her "Praise the Lard" biscuits with pimento cheese stirred in.
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
Food & Drinksjamiesfeast.com

Cute Gelato Biscuit Sandwiches

A delicious refreshing dessert, ideal for this season! These gelato biscuit sandwiches are so simple and quick to prepare, mostly because include store-bought ready ingredients, but still you are getting a delicious homemade and unique dessert! Surprise your family and friends with these cute gelato biscuit sandwiches and enjoy the sunny days! Here is the recipe:
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
Recipespurewow.com

Easiest-Ever Blueberry Biscuit Cobbler

Is it really, truly summertime if a blueberry dessert isn’t somehow involved? We think not, which is why we crafted a recipe for the easiest-ever blueberry biscuit cobbler. It requires 25 minutes of prep, is ready in a little over an hour and can be baked in any 2-quart vessel.
RecipesBon Appétit

Cardamom-Cream-Filled Sugar Doughnuts

Deep-frying doesn't need to be scary. Make sure to use a pot that can hold a couple inches of oil and still have another inch or two of empty space above it, and lay the dough into the oil gently before letting go so it slides right in. Cracking your own green cardamom pods is essential both for freshness and for infusing plenty of flavor into the cream filling without adding any texture, keeping it silky and light. (Watch Samantha make the recipe here!)
RecipesLancaster Farming

White Chocolate Cake

Melt chocolate in boiling water and let cool. Cream butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time. Add chocolate and vanilla to egg mixture. Mix flour and baking powder together. Add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk to egg mixture. Stir in coconut and nuts. Bake at 350 F for 20-30 minutes in 3 greased and floured layer pans.
Recipesrecipes.net

Tomato-Sausage Lasagna Recipe

Cheesy and filling, this tomato-sausage lasagna uses sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese for a pleasing twist on the classic dish. Fill a 9×13-inch baking dish ⅔ of the way with hot tap water. Add noodles, and arrange them in alternating directions to prevent sticking. Let soak while preparing sauce.
Apparelnolangroupmedia.com

Biscuits are like quilts

Between the Pandemic and my health, I've found myself at home more and time to slow down and ponder. We are all basically an old patchwork quilt. I know that sounds crazy when said aloud, but hear me out. Ya see, in almost everything we do, it's because someone impacted us good or bad. They left a mark on us, and it became a part of our quilt, patching together who we are today stitch by stitch.
Recipesminimalistbaker.com

Easy Gluten-Free Berry Cobbler (Vegan)

We were craving a summery berry cobbler but wanted to keep things gluten-free and plant-based. Gluten-free biscuits can be tricky, so it took a few rounds of testing to perfect them, but we happily arrived at tender, flaky biscuits that pair seamlessly with this jammy cobbler!. Though butter-free and naturally...
LifestyleWest Side Journal

Joha's Table: 4th of July and yummy biscuits

Independence Day is almost here! After a long year of great changes, many of us will have the opportunity to celebrate with our dear ones this 4th of July. This has always been one of the celebrations that people, like me, in other countries and distant parts of the world, only know about through movies and TV shows. I remember watching my favorite TV shows, seeing the American flag and patriotic decorations in their beautiful homes while people gathered, eating all these American foods like hot dogs and hamburgers, and the desserts were always red, white and blue. My favorite part was that they usually ended their day watching fireworks.
RecipesFood Network

What Is Cream of Tartar?

Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Cream of tartar is one of the most versatile ingredients in the baking aisle – making your cookies chewy, your egg whites billowy and your toilets sparkle (yup, it’s true). With a forever shelf-life that its spice section compatriots – cardamom, nutmeg and baking powder, we’re looking at you – can only dream about, it truly is a hero, not only when baking, but also when cleaning too (see above toilet reference if you don’t believe us). Cream of tartar is similar to both vinegar and lemon juice in its acidity, and each of them will work in its place, in a pinch. Below you will find answers to critical cream of tartar questions, such as what does cream of tartar actually do? What is cream of tartar used for? And with what can I replace cream of tartar if I run out? – among others that you will not want to miss.