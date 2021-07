Whether you like blasting down a mountain trail or you’re going on a family vacation and want to explore the area on two wheels, you’ll need a rack to transport your bike. Racks come in different sizes with mounting options for your trunk, roof, or trailer hitch, and they’re designed to carry multiple bikes. But with so many options, finding a rack that suits your needs can be tricky. Keep reading to find out some tips to help you buy the bike rack that fits your car and your lifestyle.