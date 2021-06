Kevin Hart has done a lot in the movies. He's been in films that have certainly had their share of action, but I'm not sure anybody has ever thought of him as an "action star" before. However, we may all need to change our thinking. The actor and comedian recently shared a shirtless picture of himself, as he is wrapping up production on the Borderlands movie, and the guy would make his buddy Dwayne Johnson quite proud. He looks incredible.