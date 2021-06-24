Northbrook's summer concert series returns

Grab your blankets, picnic baskets and dancing shoes! Tuesdays in the Park is back at Village Green Park. Set for Tuesday nights June 29, July 6, 13 and 20, the free concerts take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the center of the park on the pathway. Registration is not required. Face coverings are optional if you are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals and children ages 2-11 must wear face coverings when six feet of distance cannot be maintained outside their group.