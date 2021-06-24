Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northbrook, IL

Northbrook's summer concert series returns

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your blankets, picnic baskets and dancing shoes! Tuesdays in the Park is back at Village Green Park. Set for Tuesday nights June 29, July 6, 13 and 20, the free concerts take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the center of the park on the pathway. Registration is not required. Face coverings are optional if you are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals and children ages 2-11 must wear face coverings when six feet of distance cannot be maintained outside their group.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
0
Followers
101K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Northbrook, IL
Government
City
Northbrook, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Concerts#Dancing Shoes#Performing Arts#Wayouts#Nbparks Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related