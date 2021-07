Independence Day is almost here! After a long year of great changes, many of us will have the opportunity to celebrate with our dear ones this 4th of July. This has always been one of the celebrations that people, like me, in other countries and distant parts of the world, only know about through movies and TV shows. I remember watching my favorite TV shows, seeing the American flag and patriotic decorations in their beautiful homes while people gathered, eating all these American foods like hot dogs and hamburgers, and the desserts were always red, white and blue. My favorite part was that they usually ended their day watching fireworks.