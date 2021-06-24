Be cool: Keep pets safe in summer heat

NEWPORT — With the arrival of summer, many pet owners want to share outdoor fun with their furry friends, but Carteret County’s animal experts say use extreme caution. “Animals have a layer of fur we don’t have and they aren’t able to sweat,” Bridges Professional Park Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Laura Bailey said Friday. “While they have panting to regulate body temperature, it’s not as effective. If you want to spend time sitting on the beach with your pet, mornings or evenings are a safer time to do it.”