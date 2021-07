Preheat the oven to 220C/200C F/Gas 7. Oil a non-stick baking sheet. Sift the flour and salt into a bowl. Put the butter and 300ml water in a small saucepan and bring to a brisk boil. As soon as the butter has melted, take the pan off the heat and tip in the flour. Put it back on a low heat and beat vigorously with a wooden spoon for 3–4 minutes until the mixture is smooth and glossy and leaves the side of the saucepan.