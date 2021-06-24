Speaking Out: We need a clean energy and jobs bill

The need for clean and renewable energy and getting away from fossil fuels is compelling if we want to address climate change. The need for reliable and sustainable energy is compelling if we want to avoid blackouts and outages like the ones earlier this year in California and Texas due to problems with electrical grids. The need to address jobs where energy plants face closure for either economic or environmental concerns is compelling. Where actions have not been taken nationally or internationally to address some of these issues, the need to get the ball rolling at the state level is compelling. Nonetheless, after several years of debating these issues here in Illinois, we have not been able to get a Clean Energy and Jobs bill onto the Governor's desk.