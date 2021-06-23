Cancel
Recipes

Strawberries Dusted With Cardamom Sugar

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article¼ cup orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau. 2 (16-ounce) containers strawberries, hulled, left whole. 1. Pour Grand Marnier into large bowl. Add strawberries to bowl and toss to coat. Whisk sugar and cardamom in small bowl to blend. Spread cardamom sugar on small rimmed baking sheet. Using slotted spoon and working in batches, transfer strawberries to baking sheet with cardamom sugar. Roll in sugar to coat well.

