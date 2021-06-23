Strawberries Dusted With Cardamom Sugar

Starting with milk that’s been filtered to reduce naturally occurring sugar, Chobani creates Chobani Zero Sugar with cutting-edge natural fermentation methods that allow yogurt cultures to consume the remaining sugar. The brand then adds natural, non-GMO sweeteners with pleasant tastes, such as monk fruit and allulose. As a result, Chobani Zero Sugar is the first nationally distributed product in the U.S. yogurt section that has no sugar. The product contains only natural ingredients, 60 calories per serving and zero sugar. With 60% fewer calories than typical lowfat yogurt with fruit, according to USDA FoodData Central, Chobani Zero Sugar is lactose-free and an excellent source of protein; contains six live and active cultures, including probiotics; and has 11 grams of protein. The product line consists of 5.3-ounce single-serve cups in Vanilla, Mixed Berry, Strawberry, and Blueberry flavors at a suggested retail price of $1.49; 5.3-ounce 4-packs in Vanilla and Mixed Berry flavors at a suggested retail price of $4.49; and a 32-ounce Vanilla multi-serve container at a suggested retail price of $5.49. Chobani has also recently launched a product in collaboration with Unstuck, an initiative from the Tent Partnership for Refugees that aims to help refugees find jobs. Tent was started by Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya in 2016. Chobani & Unstuck Greek Yogurt Mango & Cream (pictured below) is available in 5.3-ounce 4-packs at a suggested retail price of $4.29 each.