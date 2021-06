The NBA draft lottery is one week away, which means we'll soon know which team is in position to draft Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick. But Cunningham is far from the only prize in this year's potentially historic draft class. Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and Jonathan Kuminga all represent great options for teams picking in the coveted No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 spots, all of which will also be decided by the bounce of the pingpong balls on June 22.