Memphis, TN

Renowned Performer Anthony Von Climbs the Music Row Charts with Latest Release ‘I’m Going To Memphis’

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Canadian country crooner Anthony Von is back with his latest release I’m Going To Memphis. Inspired by his passion for the city of Memphis and the American roads that lead him there, this tune is gaining traction and making an impact at country radio with a growing number of program directors adding it to their station’s regular rotation. I’m Going To Memphis is currently available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

