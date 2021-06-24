Cancel
“Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” Official Trailer Now Available For IMDb TV Original

Cover picture for the articlePremiering August 6, series follows country music superstar. Luke Bryan through triumphs and tragedies on his path to success. Nashville, Tenn. –– The official trailer for the IMDb TV Original Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is available now. The five-part docuseries follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. All episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will premiere on Friday, August 6, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

Williamson Source

Luke Bryan Docuseries to be Released on IMDb TV

Attention Luke Bryan fans – a new docuseries about the country music star will be available in August. Via Facebook, Bryan stated, “Through the heartaches, triumphs can come. This is how my story goes. Watch my new docuseries, Luke Bryan: #MyDirtRoadDiary on IMDb TV August 6.”. Titled “Luke Bryan: My...
Luke Bryan’s ‘Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries To Air in August

Luke Bryan’s upcoming docuseries trailer “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” is available now. The five-part docuseries follows Luke as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to success. Luke says, “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this...
Luke Bryan Shares Trailer For Upcoming Docuseries

Luke Bryan will be the subject of a new IMDB TV docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” and now the first trailer for the series is out. The trailer features interviews from Luke, his wife Caroline and mother LeClair, and also includes concert footage and home movies. “The devotion...
Luke Bryan Docuseries Premieres Next Month

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, a five-part docuseries on Luke’s journey to stardom, starts streaming next month. He says, “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career. Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”
