Timmy Brown Releases New Video For “Good Life”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off the heels of his debut album, Timmy Brown released his new music video for “Good Life” today. The video for the title track from the album will also be in rotation on CMT Music starting July 19. Watch here as Timmy transports you to the beach having a good time with your friends. This video is the perfect carefree visual to capture a lighthearted summer vibe. Filmed by Justin Mayotte while Timmy was on tour in Florida, the video showcases the joy that he has about life. Timmy proves it’s always a Good Life with scenes on the beach, playing golf and partying with friends.