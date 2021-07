I was fishing with a friend Sunday at Chadwick Cove (Englewood) about 20 ft off the bow of a houseboat named Not My Problem (Index Maine). A white pit bull was on the bow of the boat barking at us. We didn’t give it much thought, just fishing down the edge slowly with my trolling motor. After a couple of minutes, a guy emerged from the boat yelling “How long are you gonna stay here with a dog barking?” I was taken off guard and just responded that I was just trying to fish. He got even more upset and said he was going to get his gun and shoot me. I got some separation between his boat and mine and he was calling me every name under the sun and told me to come back over so he could shoot me and cut me into pieces. All of this took place at about 9:30 AM. I called the police and reported him. Not sure what they can or will do. I just want other people to be aware of this boat and the situation. I have never had my life threatened and did not take it lightly. Literally I was just trying to enjoy a morning of fishing and did nothing to purposely provoke this guy. I have never written in a forum before, but this was bad and I wanted people to know and to steer clear.