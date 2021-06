The past week has been a trying one for the Yankees. They started on an upswing, taking some necessary wins against a hapless Minnesota squad, only to fall on their faces against Philadelphia. Early deficits were the name of the game in their most recent losses, as their pitching staff that has bent but not broken all season finally hit a fair bit of regression. Jameson Taillon has looked every bit like a reclamation project gone wrong, while Domingo Germán suffered one of his worst starts of the season and the absence of Corey Kluber continues to be felt.