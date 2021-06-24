Zoning code change moves forward

Niagara Falls City Hall

Falls residents attending a public hearing at Wednesday night’s city council meeting appeared to struggle to address an effort to amend the city’s voluminous zoning code.

The hearing was supposed to be about a proposed amendment to the zoning code that would repeal a requirement that all amendments to the ordinance not approved by the city Planning or Zoning boards could only be adopted by a unanimous vote of the city council.

The only two speakers at the hearing made little reference, in their comments, to the change in voting requirements. Instead, they seemed focused on the dispute that has angered council members since the current voting requirement kept them from adopting a new ordinance to regulate the short-term rental (STR) industry.

“It seems pretty shady. It seems pretty shakey,” STR operator Todd Zelansky said, referring to s recently imposed moratorium on new short-term rental permits.

Zelansky went on to complain about proposals in a pending new city ordinance to manage STRs. He didn’t like a the number of fees that would have to be paid by operators or the need to notify neighbors of a proposed STR as part of the permitting process.

When Council Chair Kenny Tompkins told him the STR ordnance wasn’t the subject of the hearing, Zelansky was unmoved.

“What’s the rush (to adopt a new STR ordinance?)” he asked. “There will be three new people on the council in January. I believe this policy is to shut (STRs) down.”

Realtor Paul Dolan told the council members not requiring a unanimous vote to override a Planning or Zoning Board action meant people’s property rights would not be respected.

“Those boards are there to guide the council,” Dolan said.

The council is expected to take up the zoning code changes again at its next meeting.

The voting requirement has been tucked away in an obscure section (Section 1302.4.2 (D)) of the zoning code. It became a flash point in September when the council failed to approve amendments to an ordinance, proposed by Mayor Robert Restaino, that would have changed the way the city regulates short-term and other transient rental properties (STRs).

While a 4-1 majority of the council agreed to approve the new STR ordinance, the measure failed because a unanimous council vote was required to overrule an earlier decision by the city’s Planning Board, which had rejected the changes.

Council Member William Kennedy cast the negative and deciding vote on the ordinance amendments which had been vigorously opposed by a large number of short-term rental unit owners and operators and the association that represents them.

Council members, at a special meeting on June 2, imposed a moratorium on new STR operating permits, saying they are preparing to try again to change the city’s zoning requirements for transient rentals. The as yet unfinished new STR ordinance is expected to closely resemble the one that failed in September because of the requirement for a unanimous vote.

Council Member Frank Soda, who has pushed aggressively to change the voting change, tried to illustrate his concerns when the council was asked to add an item to its Wednesday meeting agenda, approving a plan for Fourth of July fireworks in the city

Adding the item required a super majority of four council members to approve the action. Soda asked the crowd in the council chambers to imagine if the zoning code voting requirement applied to amending the council agenda.

“I could hold it up with my vote,” Soda said. “But i’m going to make the vote (on the fireworks) unanimous.”