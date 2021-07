NORTH POWDER — The Elkton girls went 0-for-3 at the Class 1A state basketball tournament, but were one unlucky bounce from at least playing into overtime. Senior Margaret Byle hit the first of two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to get the Elks within 42-41, but her second curled around the rim and out as time expired and Adrian escaped with the win Wednesday at Powder Valley High School.