Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niskayuna, NY

Class of 2021: Niskayuna grad Schiavo’s work ethic prepares him well for Air Force Academy

By Shenandoah Briere
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K36Pl_0adiMoQO00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Niskayuna High School’s Jack Schiavo is ready for the opportunities and challenges at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

While Niskayuna seniors received their diplomas on June 23, Jack Schiavo was settling into the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, where he’ll spend the next four years learning and training to become a part of the U.S. military.

Schaivo said it’s unfortunate not to be at graduation, but he’s ready for the new opportunities and challenges that the Air Force Academy will bring.

The first challenge Schiavo said is getting used to moving away from family and to an area that’s at a higher altitude.

He said his parents had mixed feelings about his decision, but have been supportive.

“They were excited to see me want to take on such a unique opportunity and serve my country,” he said.

However, Schiavo said they raised obvious concerns that anything could happen to him at the academy and during his years of service.

Challenges are something Schiavo doesn’t shy away from though, said Shaun Neely, the Niskayuna wrestling coach.

Neely has known Schiavo for 10 years, coaching Schiavo in youth wrestling as well. Schiavo’s work ethic is something people know and respect him for, Neely said.

“The word that comes to mind for me is earnest,” Neely said. “He’s just extremely honest and hard-working and straightforward. There’s no deception or act with him, he’s just a clean-cut, straightforward kind of guy.”

Neely said he saw Schaivo’s work ethic shine during the several years he coached him — from the time he began youth wrestling up to his senior year. He said while Schiavo wasn’t a wrestling prodigy “every year he’d get better because he’d work so hard.”

In his freshman and sophomore years he placed in sectionals and in his junior year he was a sectional finalist.

More Class of 2021: Profiles of region’s top graduates

“This year he would’ve been in the running to be a sectional champ,” Neely said.

Even if Schiavo didn’t win sectional champ, Neely said it’s likely he would’ve received a wildcard to head to state competition, where he would’ve done well.

“We were expecting big things from him, so it’s kind of disappointing we didn’t get our regular season in with him,” Neely said.

But Neely said he won’t forget Schiavo’s time spent on the mat.

“For me he’ll go down as probably the hardest worker I’ve ever coached,” he said. “He’s just nonstop in the practice room, just working hard.”

It’s that kind of attitude Neely said makes Schiavo the perfect person for the military.

“I’m really excited and proud of him,” he said. “As an American it’s reassuring there’s young men like Jack going into the military to defend us because I wouldn’t want anyone other than someone like him defending our country.”

Schiavo will spend four years at the academy, going through rigorous education and training. He’ll begin with six weeks of basic training, he said. His school year starts in August , with a few breaks where he can go home to visit family.

During his four years Schiavo will have to choose one of 27 majors to study in. One of the majors — aerospace engineering — was a large reason he was interested in the academy. He said he’s always had an interest in math and science.

But he’s also looking at the possibility of becoming a pilot.

Cadets can volunteer to go through pilot training after graduation, according to the Air Force website. Those that volunteer, which is most cadets, must pass a medical evaluation before beginning training. However, while most volunteer, roughly 50% of the cadets move on to other specialties.

Then there’s the possibility of joining the Space Force, a newer branch of the Air Force, created by former President Donald Trump.

“I’m kind of weighing all my options right now,” he said.

During the summer Schiavo will also get to participate in other activities at the academy, such as skydiving.

Once he graduates he’ll have to spend at least five years on active duty, although that can change depending on his specialty. He will also have to spend three years in inactive reserve.

Neely said no matter what Schiavo decides to do in the Air Force he has a good head on his shoulders. He said Schiavo must remember to “follow his heart and remember all of the lessons he’s learned from his parents and teachers at Niskayuna.”

“I think if he keeps doing what he’s doing the sky’s the limit,” Neely said.

More Class of 2021: Profiles of region’s top graduates

Categories: Class of 2021, News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0adiMoQO00

Everyone Who Believes in God Should Watch This. It Will Blow Your Mind

Exodus Effect

The Horrifying Truth About CBD

Tommy Chong

States Where Americans Don't Want To Live Anymore (#4 Will Surprise You)

MoneyWise.com

These US Restaurant Chains Have Announced They Are Closing This Year

MoneyWise.com

If You Believe In God, You Should Watch This. It Will Blow Your Mind

Exodus Effect

This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Items

MoneyWise.com

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
84
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
State
Colorado State
Niskayuna, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Chong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#The Air Force Academy#The Space Force#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Costco
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...