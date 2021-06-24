Thursday night playoff pix
YTD - 30-31-1 +1.33 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) If G6 ends up being the last game at Nassau Coliseum then they treated their fans to classic game! Down 2-0, the Isles stormed back and won 3-2 in OT over TB to tie their Semi-Final at three games apiece. Game 7 goes Friday night in Tampa and if you watch the Isles 3 goals tonight, they went high glove side on each of them, makes you wonder if they found a weakness with Vasilevskiy.hockeybuzz.com