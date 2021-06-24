Thursday night playoff pix

Jrue Holiday contested the shot that Kevin Durant missed that ended the gloriously dysrhythmic and ultimately just glorious Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series, so that’s the play that gets to define all the series postmortems. Because of that play (and yeah, about 100 others in a game so sensational that its only flaw was that it happened two series too early), Milwaukee draws either Philadelphia or Atlanta in the attritional Mardi Gras that is the Eastern Conference Finals. And Brooklyn goes home with a devastation so sudden that it will sting the participants for years.