Way back in the day (not my day, but even earlier), there was a game called Valis: The Fantasm Soldier that came out on PC. It was one of those side-scrolling games where you play as a warrior is also a high school student for some reason. There were a few more games to round out the Valis series, which saw additions like new playable characters. While the gameplay was not too impressive at the time, Valis: The Fantasm Soldier was highly praised for its use of in-game cutscenes, which were pretty special at the time. Edia has announced that the Valis trilogy will be coming to Nintendo Switch.