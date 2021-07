Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Bayonetta 3 "still exists" and is "progressing well" despite not appearing at this year's E3, Nintendo says. Since its initial reveal back in 2017, we haven't seen or heard a single peep about Bayonetta 3 other than Hideki Kamiya's reassurances that everything's going well behind the scenes. Of course, Kamiya has since told fans that they should "forget about" the game so that any future news will be "a nice surprise", and this week grew frustrated at them for showing concern over the project, despite seemingly teasing the game's appearance at E3 and then failing to show anything.