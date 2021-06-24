Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Getting Play Arts Kai Figures for Yuffie & Sonon

Coming out of the beautifully recreated from the ground up video game Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix is back with another Play Arts Kai figure set. Captured from the bike chase mini-game, Cloud Strife and Jessie are back at it again with this special bundle figure 2-pack. Both featuring their updated look, Jessie and Cloud are loaded with breath-taking detail, accessories, and a newly designed motorcycle. Final Fantasy fans will be able to display both figures on the bike, and with the included dimply stand, they can capture a wide variety of positions and poses. From weapons, head sculpts, swords, and the new motorcycle, this set is a must have collectible for any Final Fantasy VII fans. Priced at $409.99, collectors can find pre-orders are already live and located here. Other editions are also offered as well that will include the new Jessie figure by herself, bike bundle, or the Cloud bundle.