Campbell County, TN

Emergency Communications Board sets 2021-2022 budget

LaFollette Press
 8 days ago

The Campbell County Emergency Communications Board approved a 2021-2022 budget that includes changes to income and emergency services employee bonuses. “The only changes was, actually, the income was up…now this is not in stone, because it can change somewhat because more people are buying cell-phones, but it shows an increase of about $30,100 on that,” Board Member Charlie Hutson said. “It should be about $180,600 annually, the subsidy.”

