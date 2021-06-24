Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers’ pitchers finding holes in MLB’s enforcement plan

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe there should be a punishment if a manager checks a guy and there isn't anything or something like that. Kershaw acknowledged that asking umpires for gratuitous patdowns of an opposing pitcher would "a good technique" to break his rhythm. You get a guy going in a rhythm.

www.dailydodgers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Umpires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 1 trade to make, 1 prospect to promote to widen lead in AL Central

An already great White Sox offense could get even better at this year’s trade deadline. The White Sox have been among the elite in baseball this season. Despite numerous injuries to key position players, 76-year-old Tony La Russa has come out of retirement and led Chicago to the second-best record in the majors (42-25) thus far.
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Trevor Bauer, Dodgers pitchers prepare for MLB crackdown on grip enhancers

LOS ANGELES — The crackdown is coming. In a memo to teams and a press release, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that there will be new enforcement of the rule against using foreign substances on the baseball that could include 10-game suspensions. The release asserted that “existing on-field enforcement process...
MLBIronton Tribune

MLB will crackdown on pitchers

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Major League Baseball has detailed the coming crackdown on illegal substances, pitchers must get prepared to command their stuff without the same sort of tacky aides. The commissioner’s office announced that pitchers will be ejected and suspended 10 games for using illicit sticky stuff...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Has an Elaborate Solution for MLB’s Sticky Situation

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball dropped a memo to teams and players that changes would be coming for pitchers and foreign substances used for increased spin rate. One of the more vocal people on this subject has been Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer. The right-hander gave his thoughts on the new rules enforcement policies soon after the news started breaking yesterday. Adding to his tweets, Bauer was interviewed by the SportsNet LA pregame team prior to Tuesday night tilt against the Phillies.
MLBNY Daily News

Gerrit Cole makes plea to commissioner over MLB’s crackdown on pitchers’ use of ‘sticky stuff’

BUFFALO — Gerrit Cole walked to the back of the mound, furiously rubbing his fingers against the leather of the baseball. On a windy, chilly and dry night at Sahlen Field, the Yankees ace could not get a good grip on the ball. This is the new reality for Cole and MLB pitchers after the league’s memo on Tuesday detailed how they will crack down on sticky substances used to give pitchers a better grip — and greater spin rates.
MLBCNBC

MLB unveils plan to enforce rules around players cheating with sticky balls

Major League Baseball said it will enforce new guidelines around pitchers using foreign substances on baseballs during games. The league said new guidelines that empower umpires to search pitchers for foreign substances will take full effect on June 21. Major League Baseball said Tuesday it will enforce new guidelines around...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins' Josh Donaldson pleased with MLB's planned enforcement of illegal substances on baseballs

SEATTLE – Josh Donaldson is glad he spoke up. The Twins third baseman, whose outspoken opinions about pitchers using illegal substances to increase the amount of movement they get on their pitches helped prod Major League Baseball into taking action to better enforce rules against them, said the announcement of stiffer penalties and more frequent inspections is a big step for making the game more fair.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs pitchers navigating new reality after MLB’s foreign substance mandate

NEW YORK – After weeks of hearing about “sticky stuff” around the game, pitchers have found themselves in different sticky situations with MLB’s announcement of the banning and strict enforcement of foreign substances. In a memo sent by MLB on Tuesday, the league announced tacky substances including the popular products...
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Superstar Pitcher Says MLB's Ban of 'Sticky Stuff' Caused His Injury

Tyler Glasnow: “The whole day yesterday I was sitting there trying to get a grip on the ball. I’m not trying to blame anyone, I’m not saying this is anyone’s fault, they got thrown into the situation and are doing the best they possibly can to navigate around this – they’re trying to make this fair for people, I understand that. Whether or not you want us to use sticky stuff is fine. Fine, do it in the offseason, give us a chance to adjust to it. But I just threw 80, 70-whatever innings and then you just told me I can’t use anything in the middle of the year? I had to change everything I’d been doing the entire season, EVERYTHING, out of the window, I had to start doing something completely new. I’m telling you, this is why I truly believe I got hurt. Me throwing 100 and being 6’7” is why I got hurt but that contributed. I’m frustrated they don’t understand how hard it is to pitch, one, but to tell us to do something completely different in the middle of a season is insane. It’s ridiculous.”
MLBPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

MLB announces plan to crack down on 'sticky' stuff allegedly used by top pitchers

Pitchers who have been using foreign substances to improve their performances may be in a sticky situation. Major League Baseball will be cracking down on the use of "sticky" foreign substances by the league's top pitchers, according to a Tuesday announcement. The league will be implementing several new protocols to curb the use of baseballs bearing dark, amber-colored markings, which testing by third-party researchers determined "significantly increase[d] the spin rate and movement of the baseball, providing pitchers who use these substances with an unfair competitive advantage over hitters and pitchers who do not use foreign substances, and results in less action on the field."