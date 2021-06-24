Dodgers’ pitchers finding holes in MLB’s enforcement plan

Tyler Glasnow: “The whole day yesterday I was sitting there trying to get a grip on the ball. I’m not trying to blame anyone, I’m not saying this is anyone’s fault, they got thrown into the situation and are doing the best they possibly can to navigate around this – they’re trying to make this fair for people, I understand that. Whether or not you want us to use sticky stuff is fine. Fine, do it in the offseason, give us a chance to adjust to it. But I just threw 80, 70-whatever innings and then you just told me I can’t use anything in the middle of the year? I had to change everything I’d been doing the entire season, EVERYTHING, out of the window, I had to start doing something completely new. I’m telling you, this is why I truly believe I got hurt. Me throwing 100 and being 6’7” is why I got hurt but that contributed. I’m frustrated they don’t understand how hard it is to pitch, one, but to tell us to do something completely different in the middle of a season is insane. It’s ridiculous.”