HORNELL — Sale of the Bryant School for redevelopment into 39 workforce housing units was nearly tripped up at the finish line this week. On Monday, the City of Hornell’s Law and Ordinance Committee voted 3-2 to deny rezoning the school at 173 Terry St. from Residential 2 to R3 for multi-family use, a necessary step to allow Park Grove Realty’s housing project to move forward. Hornell City School District voters approved the sale of the school to Park Grove for $500,000 in May as the district plans to close the building at the end of this month.