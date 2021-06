When asked about what it means to have the Browns bring in so much talent in the offseason and the message that sends, Hooper did not shy away. "You want to be in an organization, right, where the expectation is to be aggressive and you know, we want it now. There's no complacency and there's no like - alright, we're building for four or five years down the road. It's like no, we've got the guys here where we feel like we can compete with any other football team in the league. It's just up to us to put the product out there on the field and compete our tails off." - Austin Hooper.