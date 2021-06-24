Merrill fifth grader is District 8 winner in state Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest
Shelby Yates, a fifth grader at Washington Elementary School in Merrill, is the District 8 winner in the statewide Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest. This annual contest focuses on food and agriculture and is open to fourth- and fifth-grade students across the state. This year students were asked to write a 100- to 300-word essay with the theme, “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?”merrillfotonews.com