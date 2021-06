The Eugene Emeralds rang in belated New Years celebrations every hour as they took the field at PK Park for Game 2 of their series against the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday. The Emeralds beat the Hops 7-4 for their second straight win to start the homestand. Giants No. 18 prospect Kai-Wei Teng returned to the mound, making his first start since May 29 after he was suspended for doctoring his glove with a foreign substance. He continued the Emeralds’ historic strikeout numbers with 10 in five innings, and Franklin Labour put them in front with a three-run homer in the eighth to complete the victory.