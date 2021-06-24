Special Weather Statement issued for North Itasca, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Itasca; South Itasca A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ITASCA COUNTY At 1132 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Squaw Lake, or 36 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, moving southeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Inger around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Sand Lake, Jessie Lake, North Star Lake, Max, Bowstring Lake, Talmoon, Cut Foot Sioux Lake and Bowstring. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.