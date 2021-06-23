Grand Bay Club Welcomes General Manager Alfredo Sarnataro & Executive Chef Christopher Wadnola
Miami, FL – June 17, 2021 – Grand Bay Club in Key Biscayne, one of South Florida’s most exclusive and idyllic private beach clubs, hosted a reception to officially welcome their newly appointed General Manager Alfredo Sarnataro and Executive Chef Christopher Wadnola to the Club. The special meet and greet for club members featured a preview of new menu items, live entertainment and the opportunity to get to know the newest members of the Grand Bay Family.worldredeye.com