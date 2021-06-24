Here’s the cold-blooded answer Trae Young gave for shimmying before his 3

Thankfully, the faulty narratives surrounding Trae Young throughout his first few years in the league are finally being proven false. Everyone in Atlanta already knew this was the case, but Young is showing why he’s one of the NBA’s best… and most exciting players during the Hawks first playoff run in four years. Because of that, Atlanta has already taken two games off the top-seed in the East and are just two more away from the Eastern Conference Finals — something nobody outside the city could of predicted.