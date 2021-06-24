The City of Eureka Seeking Input on Draft 5-Year Economic Development Plan, Announces Plans to Evolve Two Long-Term Strategic Partnerships
Last evening, on Tuesday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m., the City of Eureka hosted a virtual meeting to share a draft economic development strategic plan update, answer questions, and seek public input. A recording of the meeting is now available on the City website, along with the draft document. All citizens and community stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback via email through July 10th.kymkemp.com