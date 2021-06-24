Weirton Park Board seeks funds for pool renovations

WEIRTON — The Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation approached Weirton Council, this week, for support in planned renovations to the Starvaggi Memorial Pool. While acknowledging a recent contribution of $500,000 to assist with repairs to the south wall of the Millsop Community Center, Park Board Chairman Ed Bowman, member Doug Finton and Parks Director Coty Shingle appeared before council during an informational workshop with a pitch for $1 million in support of the pool.