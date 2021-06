Following a slight delay, Apple's podcast subscriptions are now live. The service lets you pay for a range of perks from your favorite creators including ad-free listening, early access and bonus episodes and archived content. Prices start from 49 cents a month in the US for individual shows or groups of shows. Becoming a paying subscriber is simple: Just tap the button in the podcasts app and sign up using your Apple ID details to get premium content delivered as it becomes available.