Morbidelli To Miss Dutch GP Due To Injury, Gerloff To Substitute

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sudden turn of events, PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team rider Franco Morbidelli will be missing the Dutch GP to be held at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands. A knee injury sustained while training has forced Morbidelli to miss his chance at winning the famed racing event this coming Sunday. It would appear that this is in fact, the same knee which has been giving Franco some problems in the past few weeks.

www.rideapart.com
Motorsportsmotoamerica.com

Gerloff To MotoGP For Assen This Weekend

GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff will make his MotoGP race debut this weekend at TT Circuit Assen, riding for PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team at the Dutch TT in place of the injured Franco Morbidelli. With Morbidelli sustaining a knee injury during training on Tuesday, Gerloff was called up...
Motorsportsmotogp.com

Morbidelli to miss Motul TT Assen

Tags MotoGP, 2021, MOTUL TT ASSEN, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, #DutchGP. Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team can confirm that Franco Morbidelli will miss this weekend’s Motul TT Assen due to an injury to his left knee sustained in training on Tuesday after the German GP. The injury is sufficient...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Morbidelli ruled out of MotoGP Dutch TT

Three-time MotoGP race winner Franco Morbidelli has been ruled out of the Dutch TT at Assen this weekend. The 26-year-old Italian injured his knee in a training accident, his team has confirmed. “Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team can confirm that Franco Morbidelli will miss this weekend’s DutchGP due to an...
Motorsportsmotoamerica.com

Gerloff Second In Navarra WSBK Test

GRT Yamaha WorldSBK’s Garrett Gerloff came within .048 of a second of recording the fastest lap time on day two of the two-day World Superbike test at the Navarra circuit in Spain. Gerloff, who led day one, finished just behind Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu with the Turk lapping at a...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

The Italian first injured his knee in a training incident last month, which first became known to the world when he fell practicing a bike swap in Barcelona. Morbidelli admitted during the Germany weekend that he was evaluating surgery, before aggravating the injury to his meniscus and the anterior cruciate further on Tuesday during another training incident.
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Morbidelli aggravated a pre-existing left knee injury during a training incident on Tuesday and has been ruled out of this weekend’s Dutch TT as MotoGP returns to Assen for the first time since 2019. SRT has called up Yamaha World Superbike rider Gerloff for this weekend, who completed two practice...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Eight-week rehab for Morbidelli

Yamaha SRT rider Franco Morbidelli has an eight-week rehabilitation ahead of him following a training accident that caused a knee injury. Morbidelli, the 2020 MotoGP runner-up, was ruled out of the Dutch TT this weekend and replaced by American Garrett Gerloff. Yamaha SRT has confirmed Morbidelli underwent a successful one-hour...
Motorsportsthewestonforum.com

The sensation: Maverick Vinales to Aprilia for 2022? / MotoGP

Now an exciting transfer is on the way. With Andrea Dovizioso (35) looking too expensive for Aprilia, Maverick Viñales could get off Yamaha early and switch to the Italians. During his four-and-a-half years at Yamaha on the MotoGP factory team, Maverick Viñales has met expectations on and off. He is considered the world champion in training and has so far won nine MotoGP races with the M1. He is miles away from the achievements of his predecessor Jorge Lorenzo (world champion 2020, 2012 and 2015).
MotorsportsSuperbike World Championship

MotoGP™ race debut accomplished for American star Gerloff

The 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship may return to action next weekend after a couple of weekends off, but Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) has enjoyed plenty of World Championship action. The American substituted for an injured Franco Morbidelli in the MotoGP™ class at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands to make his full-weekend MotoGP™ debut in the Petronas Yamaha SRT team. After a strong weekend where Gerloff was strong throughout, he finished 17th.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

First and Second for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Assen

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP secured a one-two finish this weekend as MotoGP returned to Assen for round nine of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship. Fabio Quartararo rode a stunning race to claim his fourth victory of the season while team-mate Maverick Viñales carried the speed shown on Friday and Saturday to secure his first podium finish since Qatar. The PETRONAS Yamaha team had a tricky weekend; despite promising signs shown by Valentino Rossi during the weekend, the Italian’s race came to an early end on lap eight while Garrett Gerloff completed his maiden MotoGP race in 17th.
Motorsportsmotorcyclesports.net

Maverick Viñales is appointed to VR46; Franco Morbidelli could join the factory team and Marco Bezzecchi at Petronas

MotoGP has gone into holiday mode and with it the confirmation that Maverick Viñales will leave Yamaha, at his own request, when he had a contractual link with the manufacturer until the end of 2022. The rumours of this past weekend pointed to Viñales’ departure for Aprilia, but the situation appears to be a little more complex. On the Aprilia side there is a desire to have Viñales, not least because Andrea Dovizioso has not yet given any guarantee that he will return to racing after testing the RS-GP.
Motorsportsracer.com

Russell frustrated with French GP result due to lack of retirements

George Russell was left frustrated with a 12th-place finish in the French Grand Prix because a strong Williams performance came in a race that featured no retirements. Williams had slipped behind Haas in the constructors’ championship in Baku, but Russell ensured it regained that position with a very impressive performance at Paul Ricard. It is the most competitive Williams has been for some time – beating Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and being close to Carlos Sainz at the finish – but without a single retirement it didn’t yield any points.
Motorsportsracefans.net

VeeKay to miss Road America, Askew confirmed as substitute

Rinus Veekay, who lies fifth in the IndyCar championship standings, will miss this weekend’s race at Road America after he was injured in a cycling accident. His Ed Carpenter Racing team confirmed VeeKay has undergone surgery on a broken left collarbone following the accident, which occured on Monday. Oliver Askew...
MotorsportsSuperbike Planet

Petronas: Franco Morbidelli Suffers Knee Injury Training; Will Not Race Assen

PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team can confirm that Franco Morbidelli will miss this weekend’s DutchGP due to an injury to his left knee sustained in training today. The injury is sufficient to mean Franco will miss this weekend’s event and he is undergoing medical assessment to determine the best course of action for recovery.
