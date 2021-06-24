Morbidelli To Miss Dutch GP Due To Injury, Gerloff To Substitute
In a sudden turn of events, PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team rider Franco Morbidelli will be missing the Dutch GP to be held at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands. A knee injury sustained while training has forced Morbidelli to miss his chance at winning the famed racing event this coming Sunday. It would appear that this is in fact, the same knee which has been giving Franco some problems in the past few weeks.