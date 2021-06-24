Morbidelli To Miss Dutch GP Due To Injury, Gerloff To Substitute

MotoGP has gone into holiday mode and with it the confirmation that Maverick Viñales will leave Yamaha, at his own request, when he had a contractual link with the manufacturer until the end of 2022. The rumours of this past weekend pointed to Viñales’ departure for Aprilia, but the situation appears to be a little more complex. On the Aprilia side there is a desire to have Viñales, not least because Andrea Dovizioso has not yet given any guarantee that he will return to racing after testing the RS-GP.