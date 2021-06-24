Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The Future of Speech-Based Human-Computer Interaction

By Ethan Coomber
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs technology continues to advance, the human-computer relationship develops alongside with it. As researchers and developers find new ways to improve a computer’s ability to recognize the distinct pitches that compose a human’s voice, the potential of technology begins to push back what people previously thought was possible. This constant improvement in technology has allowed us to identify new potential challenges in voice-based technological interaction.

pharmaceuticalintelligence.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Computer#Robot#Sciencedaily#Fcap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingcantorsparadise.com

Alan Turing on Intuition and Human-Machine Computation

According to Alan Turing (writing in 1936/7), when it comes to human beings, a computation is the following:. A computation occurs when the human mind carries out a mental action according to a rule. The words above (which aren’t Turing’s own — exact — words) don’t mean that people know...
Sciencearxiv.org

A Flow-Based Neural Network for Time Domain Speech Enhancement

Speech enhancement involves the distinction of a target speech signal from an intrusive background. Although generative approaches using Variational Autoencoders or Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) have increasingly been used in recent years, normalizing flow (NF) based systems are still scarse, despite their success in related fields. Thus, in this paper we propose a NF framework to directly model the enhancement process by density estimation of clean speech utterances conditioned on their noisy counterpart. The WaveGlow model from speech synthesis is adapted to enable direct enhancement of noisy utterances in time domain. In addition, we demonstrate that nonlinear input companding benefits the model performance by equalizing the distribution of input samples. Experimental evaluation on a publicly available dataset shows comparable results to current state-of-the-art GAN-based approaches, while surpassing the chosen baselines using objective evaluation metrics.
Chemistryarxiv.org

A strengthening model of particle-matrix interaction based on an axisymmetric strain gradient plasticity analysis

Precipitation of fine particles into the base material of a metal is a potent strengthening mechanism. This is numerically analyzed within a continuum framework based on a higher order strain gradient plasticity theory and by use of an axi-symmetric unit cell model. The unit cell contains a spherical particle which is resilient to inelastic deformation and embedded in a homogeneous matrix material. An interface with special characteristics, that separates the particle from the matrix, plays a key role for the overall strengthening. Based on a systematic parametric study a closed form relation is deduced and proposed for the increase in the overall yield stress. This relation is limited to materials containing elastic particles with spacing smaller than the material length scale and volume fractions less than 10 $\%$. It these conditions are met, the plastic strain field in the material becomes essentially constant on the scale of particle spacing. The character of the solution suggests that this result is general despite the simplicity of the unit cell employed in the parametric study. Predictions from the closed form relation is compared with published experimental results, and good agreement is observed in some metal matrix composites and alloys. The influence of a mismatch in elastic modulus between particles and matrix is elucidated, and effects on post yield strain hardening are discussed.
Computersphotonicsonline.com

Discovery Of A Rare Superconductor May Be Vital For The Future Of Quantum Computing

Research led by Kent and the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory has resulted in the discovery of a new rare topological superconductor, LaPt3P. This discovery may be of huge importance to the future operations of quantum computers. Superconductors are vital materials able to conduct electricity without any resistance when cooled below...
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

The Future Of Corporate Real Estate Is Smart, With A Human Touch

Didhiti Bhoumik is Chief Administrative Officer at BLG, Canada's Law Firm, where innovation is more than just a concept. This time last year, I wrote about current and future workspace considerations for leaders. A year has gone by, and we have seen the trends, conducted surveys and researched our options in corporate real estate (CRE), and I strongly believe we are heading in the right direction. The recipe for success is smart digital technology with an abundance of human interaction.
Computersarxiv.org

Hierarchical surrogate-based Approximate Bayesian Computation for an electric motor test bench

Inferring parameter distributions of complex industrial systems from noisy time series data requires methods to deal with the uncertainty of the underlying data and the used simulation model. Bayesian inference is well suited for these uncertain inverse problems. Standard methods used to identify uncertain parameters are Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) methods with explicit evaluation of a likelihood function. However, if the likelihood is very complex, such that its evaluation is computationally expensive, or even unknown in its explicit form, Approximate Bayesian Computation (ABC) methods provide a promising alternative. In this work both methods are first applied to artificially generated data and second on a real world problem, by using data of an electric motor test bench. We show that both methods are able to infer the distribution of varying parameters with a Bayesian hierarchical approach. But the proposed ABC method is computationally much more efficient in order to achieve results with similar accuracy. We suggest to use summary statistics in order to reduce the dimension of the data which significantly increases the efficiency of the algorithm. Further the simulation model is replaced by a Polynomial Chaos Expansion (PCE) surrogate to speed up model evaluations. We proof consistency for the proposed surrogate-based ABC method with summary statistics under mild conditions on the (approximated) forward model.
Technologyarxiv.org

Human-AI Interactions Through A Gricean Lens

Grice's Cooperative Principle (1975) describes the implicit maxims that guide conversation between humans. As humans begin to interact with non-human dialogue systems more frequently and in a broader scope, an important question emerges: what principles govern those interactions? The present study addresses this question by evaluating human-AI interactions using Grice's four maxims; we demonstrate that humans do, indeed, apply these maxims to interactions with AI, even making explicit references to the AI's performance through a Gricean lens. Twenty-three participants interacted with an American English-speaking Alexa and rated and discussed their experience with an in-lab researcher. Researchers then reviewed each exchange, identifying those that might relate to Grice's maxims: Quantity, Quality, Manner, and Relevance. Many instances of explicit user frustration stemmed from violations of Grice's maxims. Quantity violations were noted for too little but not too much information, while Quality violations were rare, indicating trust in Alexa's responses. Manner violations focused on speed and humanness. Relevance violations were the most frequent, and they appear to be the most frustrating. While the maxims help describe many of the issues participants encountered, other issues do not fit neatly into Grice's framework. Participants were particularly averse to Alexa initiating exchanges or making unsolicited suggestions. To address this gap, we propose the addition of human Priority to describe human-AI interaction. Humans and AIs are not conversational equals, and human initiative takes priority. We suggest that the application of Grice's Cooperative Principles to human-AI interactions is beneficial both from an AI development perspective and as a tool for describing an emerging form of interaction.
Technologyarxiv.org

Latent Representation in Human-Robot Interaction with Explicit Consideration of Periodic Dynamics

This paper presents a new data-driven framework for analyzing periodic physical human-robot interaction (pHRI) in latent state space. To elaborate human understanding and/or robot control during pHRI, the model representing pHRI is critical. Recent developments of deep learning technologies would enable us to learn such a model from a dataset collected from the actual pHRI. Our framework is developed based on variational recurrent neural network (VRNN), which can inherently handle time-series data like one pHRI generates. This paper modifies VRNN in order to include the latent dynamics from robot to human explicitly. In addition, to analyze periodic motions like walking, we integrate a new recurrent network based on reservoir computing (RC), which has random and fixed connections between numerous neurons, with VRNN. By augmenting RC into complex domain, periodic behavior can be represented as the phase rotation in complex domain without decaying the amplitude. For verification of the proposed framework, a rope-rotation/swinging experiment was analyzed. The proposed framework, trained on the dataset collected from the experiment, achieved the latent state space where the differences in periodic motions can be distinguished. Such a well-distinguished space yielded the best prediction accuracy of the human observations and the robot actions. The attached video can be seen in youtube: this https URL.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Detecting Humans in Smart Homes with Computer Vision

Computer vision (CV) is intended to detect, process, and distinguish objects in digital images and videos. Completing such tasks requires different technologies, libraries, and frameworks. OpenCV provides a big choice of tools used for object detection, face recognition, image restoration, and many other applications. Here, you’ll learn how to use OpenCV for real-time human detection in the Internet of Things (IoT) home automation.
Softwaresingularityhub.com

A Google AI Designed a Computer Chip as Well as a Human Engineer—But Much Faster

AI has finally come full circle. A new suite of algorithms by Google Brain can now design computer chips—those specifically tailored for running AI software—that vastly outperform those designed by human experts. And the system works in just a few hours, dramatically slashing the weeks- or months-long process that normally gums up digital innovation.
EconomyCommercial Observer

Social Behaviors, Human Interactions to Power Future Deals, CO Panelists Say

One of the pandemic’s most resounding financial takeaways has nothing to do with the economy; rather, the future of business ventures is rooted in basic human connection, social etiquette, and collaboration. During Commercial Observer’s Third Annual Spring Financing Commercial Real Estate Forum, Los Angeles finance experts said they expected personal...
ScienceNature.com

Structure sampling for computational estimation of localized DNA interaction rates

Molecular circuits implemented using molecular components tethered to a DNA tile nanostructure have certain advantages over solution-phase circuits. Tethering components in close proximity increases the speed of reactions by reducing diffusion and improves scalability by enabling reuse of identical DNA sequences at different locations in the circuit. These systems show great potential for practical applications including delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic molecular circuits to cells. When modeling such systems, molecular geometry plays an important role in determining whether the two species interact and at what rate. In this paper, we present an automated method for estimating reaction rates in tethered molecular circuits that takes the geometry of the tethered species into account. We probabilistically generate samples of structure distributions based on simple biophysical models and use these to estimate important parameters for kinetic models. This work provides a basis for subsequent enhanced modeling and design tools for localized molecular circuits.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Event-based backpropagation can compute exact gradients for spiking neural networks

Spiking neural networks combine analog computation with event-based communication using discrete spikes. While the impressive advances of deep learning are enabled by training non-spiking artificial neural networks using the backpropagation algorithm, applying this algorithm to spiking networks was previously hindered by the existence of discrete spike events and discontinuities. For the first time, this work derives the backpropagation algorithm for a continuous-time spiking neural network and a general loss function by applying the adjoint method together with the proper partial derivative jumps, allowing for backpropagation through discrete spike events without approximations. This algorithm, EventProp, backpropagates errors at spike times in order to compute the exact gradient in an event-based, temporally and spatially sparse fashion. We use gradients computed via EventProp to train networks on the Yin-Yang and MNIST datasets using either a spike time or voltage based loss function and report competitive performance. Our work supports the rigorous study of gradient-based learning algorithms in spiking neural networks and provides insights toward their implementation in novel brain-inspired hardware.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

AI Will Impact Computer-Based Jobs First—and Hard

Centuries have passed since Talos, the giant Greek automaton, walked the shores of Crete. He was a gift from the god Hephaestus, the myth goes, to protect European people from pirates and invaders. Today, we don’t believe in giant bronze robots sent by divine providence. Today, we’re the ones automating the world.
Computer ScienceBit Rebels

7 Computer And IT-Based Jobs That Are Trending For 2021

Are you currently trying to figure out the right career path to take? Do you want to be sure you choose a path that is not only exciting and speaks to your skills and passions but also offers promise in terms of job opportunities? No one wants to enter into a dying industry, as this is a sure-fire way to sink all your career goals. Instead, it’s important to look at industries that are growing, evolving, and enjoying sizable investments. If that’s the case, look no further than the computer and IT-based industry.
HealthMedicalXpress

Future clinical application of high-resolution peripheral computed tomography

In recent years, significant progress has been made towards the use of high-resolution peripheral computed tomography (HR-pQCT) imaging in research, and new potential for applications in the clinic have emerged, particularly with the advent of second generation devices. A newly published state-of-the-art publication on the use and future directions of...