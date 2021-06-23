Diamond Beat: Hops end seven-game skid

June 21-27: Results and more from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.

To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

Pro baseball

Rockies 5, Mariners 2 — Colorado snapped Seattle's five-game winning streak. The Mariners went 7-2 on their homestand.

Trevor Story had two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Brendan Rodgers also homered. German Marquez allowed two hits and one run — Taylor Trammell's homer — and struck out seven in eight innings.

After an off day Thursday, the Mariners open a series at Chicago White Sox on Friday. They play three games at Chicago and three at Toronto.

Hops 5, Indians 2 — Hillsboro ended its seven-game losing streak by beating Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field.

For Hillsboro, Dominic Canzone had a triple among his two hits and Leodany Perez had a double and two RBIs. Ryne Nelson moved to 4-1 by allowing two hits and one run while striking out nine and walking one in five innings.

Emeralds 7, Canadians 5 — At Eugene, Vancouver's Sebastian Espino had three hits and three RBIs in the loss to Eugene. Ismael Munguia had two hits, including a three-run homer, and two runs scored for Eugene.

Portland Pickles

Knights 6, Pickles 5 — Portland dropped its second game in a row to Corvallis at Walker Stadium, managing to be competitive despite only two hits. Matt Jew continued his hot hitting with a hit, RBI and run scored. Kyle Dernedde had the other hit and two runs scored.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Pro baseball

Mariners 2, Rockies 1 — Seattle (39-36) won its fifth game in a row and eighth in nine games at T-Mobile Park, edging Colorado in the first of two games.

Shed Long Jr., who ended Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a walk-off grand slam homer, hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for the win Tuesday.

C.J. Cron had homered for Colorado to tie it 1-1 in the seventh inning.

Chris Flexen gave up four hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings; Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save.

The Mariners moved to 24-15 at home.

Indians 6, Hops 3 — Opening a new series at Ron Tonkin Field, Hillsboro lost for the seventh game in a row and it has lost nine of the past 10 games. Aaron Schunk had two hits and two RBIs for Spokane. A highlight for Hillsboro was pitcher Conor Grammes, who gave up only two hits and no runs and struck out five in four innings.

Emeralds 4, Canadians 3 — At Eugene, Kai-Wei Teng gave up three hits and struck out nine in six innings for the Emeralds in the first game of a series with Vancouver. Will Wilson homered for Eugene. Luis De Los Santos homered for Vancouver.

Portland Pickles

Knights 6, Pickles 4 — Portland opened a big West Coast League homestand at Walker Stadium with Corvallis and Ridgfield, losing the opening game against Corvallis. Matt Jew had two hits and Gabe Skoro, Leo Mosby, Ryn Ball and Ivan Luna RBIs for Portland.