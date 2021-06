We are emigrating from South Africa to the UK in August and have rented a house in Lacock in West Wiltshire. We have been offered a place at Oldfield School in Bath for both girls who are going into year 7 and year 8. We were offered this when we had no address in the Uk. Now we have an address in the Uk I can apply again and I’m wondering if Oldfield is the right school. Should I be trying to get into a school in Wiltshire that is closer right even another school in Bath. I don’t mind travelling to get to the school, I just want to make sure they go to the very best. I was possibly thinking St. John’s Marlborough or maybe Ralph Allen, St Laurence or Hardenhuish. Please can anyone help?