Real Estate

Main Street space available

By Nicole Fuentes
longislandadvance.net
 5 days ago

After rushing to complete a subdivision to be eligible for a leftover grant, Joel Furman, the owner of 8 West Main Street, successfully completed the subdivision, which is ready for potential ….

www.longislandadvance.net
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Real Estatemurrayrubin.com

6272 MAIN ST

Come and enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks from your seventh floor penthouse at Main Street Piazza! That's rare two bedroom, two full bath, one level unit is better than model condition. New white kitchen with subway tile backsplash, upgraded flooring throughout, gas fireplace with custom mantle, 9 foot ceilings, recessed lighting, new HVAC in 2019, new hot water heater 2019. It's freshly painted throughout! Owner suite with spacious closet and bath! You will love the oversize balcony, the convenience of parking steps away to side entry of 6200 building, Two elevators and the entrance of the unit! Seller also paying off the added assessment of $7000 at closing. This condo can also come turn key. Remember this is a nonpet community unless it's a service animal.
North Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Main Street Bridge lane to be closed

A routine bridge inspection of the Main Street, orArkansas 5, Bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a temporary lane closure, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Crews will close the outside southbound lane of the Main Street Arkansas River Bridge from...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Main Street Enhanced Streetscape Project

CITY NEWS BLOG: Main Street Enhanced Streetscape Project The City of Lakeland Public Works Department / Construction and Maintenance Division will be constructing a streetscape enhancement project on the south side of Main Street from Tennessee Avenue to Kentucky Avenue. The project will extend the streetscape, creating a larger area...
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Space available for Summer Conservation Camps

Space is still available for the Warren County Conservation District 2021 Summer Conservation Camps. The theme this year for all of our summer camps is “Where the Wild Things Are.”. “Come learn about the wild things that live in the water and the trees, in the soil and among the...
Roanoke Rapids, NCourstate.com

Main Street Magic in Roanoke Rapids

If only the notion of consignment stores had been familiar to me four decades ago, when I was a newlywed desperate for furniture. Choices were limited to hand-me-downs (my physician father-in-law’s examining table, which we sawed the legs off to use as a coffee table) and used furniture stores, where we bought a fake-wood Formica-topped table for, uh, fine dining. But a consignment store might sell you a silver pitcher hammered out by Paul Revere himself. These days, the concept is ever-evolving. Just ask Ed Williams and Tony Hall of Roanoke Rapids, longtime friends who took an exit, if you will, from longtime careers into the consignment business.
Mississippi StateVicksburg Post

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Vicksburg Main Street and ax-throwing facility The Chopping Block won the 2021 Outstanding Business award from the Mississippi Main Street Association on June 17. The award was presented to business partner Daryl Hollingsworth by MMSA state coordinator Thomas Gregory. The Chopping Block, located at 1504 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg,...
Victoria, TXPosted by
Q92

Main Street Program is a Main Street America Affiliate

I have always believed that downtown Victoria is really underappreciated. Not only do we have one of the most beautiful Texas courthouses, but a lot of building facades have also kept their original look. Which gives downtown Victoria a truly nostalgic feel. I would like to send a shout-out to The Victoria Main Street Program for doing a fabulous job with downtown revitalization and promotions and others have taken notice as well.
Jeffersonville, INThe Evening News

Jeffersonville Main Street Receives National Main Street recognition

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc. has been designated as a Nationally Accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards in downtown revitalization. The nonprofit organization announced in a news release Tuesday that it had made the list of Main Street America’s accredited programs for its exceptional commitment to...
EconomyGreensburg Daily News

Fueling recovery for our Main Streets

Every Hoosier witnessed firsthand the overwhelming effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and felt the shift in the economic health of downtowns across our state. The Indiana Main Street program focuses on revitalization built around a community’s unique heritage and attributes. Part of the movement’s approach emphasizes economic vitality, focusing on capital, incentives, and other economic or financial tools to assist new and existing downtown businesses.
Trafficthe-reporter.net

Pedestrian Hit on Main Street Delhi

DELHI - Hedwig Prime, 80, of Delhi was hit by a motor vehicle when crossing Main Street at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16. Hunter Wood, 23, of Delhi was making a left hand turn onto Main …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
Athol, MAfranklincountynow.com

House On Main Street In Athol Condemned

(Athol, MA) There is some information regarding what is occurring on Main Street in Athol near the CVS. Although the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office declined to confirm an ongoing investigation and declined to comment further, a representative from the Athol Fire Department said the building is being condemned. The Athol Health Department was on scene around 3pm to facilitate.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Fleegle named Main Street director

CHESTERTOWN — The board of directors of Main Street Historic Chestertown has announced that Nina Fleegle will join the Main Street program on July 1 as its new executive director. According to a news release, Fleegle brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management, volunteering and event-planning to the job.
Laurel, MDcityoflaurel.org

City of Laurel Awards Main Street Strong Grants

Mayor Craig A. Moe is pleased to announce the following businesses have been awarded grants through the Main Street Strong COVID-19 Business Grant Program:. The goal of this Program is to provide financial support to businesses in the City of Laurel's designated Main Street area that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More businesses will be awarded and announced later this month.
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

Vintage Views: A house askew on North Main Street

There was once a gentleman walking the cobbled streets of Concord during the year 1785, he was simply out for a stroll, very in love and looking for a location to build a home for himself and his bride-to-be. He searched and searched and finally settled on a small lot...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Main Street Uvalde earns accreditation

Main Street Uvalde manager Susan Rios has announced that, for the fourth year in a row, the program has been designated as an accredited Main Street program, an achievement accomplished via meeting rigorous performance standards. The Uvalde program recently celebrated a decade of local operation. “That is something I worked...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Council receives input on renaming Main Street bridge

WESTFIELD – During live public participation June 17 in City Council Chambers, several members of the Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail (FOCGRT) and a resident not connected with the group addressed the council about naming the Main Street bridge on the Rail Trail. The proposal by Don Wielgus...
Cartersville, GAwrganews.com

New parking deck planned for Main Street

As part of the 2020 SPLOST program, the County is planning to construct a parking deck in the rear of its Annex Building, with access from Main Street and Cherokee Avenue. The first level of the parking deck will be accessible from Main Street and have 27 spaces. The second...
Morning Journal

Luau on Main Street planned for Saturday

COLUMBIANA–The Chamber of Commerce looks forward to supporting the community, businesses and neighbors again with Luau on Main Street from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. June 19. “We’ve kind of switched it up a little bit,” said Renee Durbin, co-chair of Community Connections. The street from the circle to Spring...