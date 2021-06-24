Main Street space available

Come and enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks from your seventh floor penthouse at Main Street Piazza! That's rare two bedroom, two full bath, one level unit is better than model condition. New white kitchen with subway tile backsplash, upgraded flooring throughout, gas fireplace with custom mantle, 9 foot ceilings, recessed lighting, new HVAC in 2019, new hot water heater 2019. It's freshly painted throughout! Owner suite with spacious closet and bath! You will love the oversize balcony, the convenience of parking steps away to side entry of 6200 building, Two elevators and the entrance of the unit! Seller also paying off the added assessment of $7000 at closing. This condo can also come turn key. Remember this is a nonpet community unless it's a service animal.