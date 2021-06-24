Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Henry Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary raises funds for Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6q8c_0adiJQ9d00
Donations continue to come in for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project. On June 10 the Henry Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary donated $1,500. The playground to be built in Kirby Park has an estimated cost of $400,000. Pictured from left to right: Dorothy Peters, Maggie Hearst, Deandrea Verdekal, Diane Farraher, Rose Derr, Gloria McGlynn, Lynda Cryznowski, Kim Casterline, Mary Ellen Hogan, Theresa Williams, Linda Misko, Marion Marosevitch, Pat McGraw, Alea McGraw, Matthew McGraw. In front of the group, Betty Hall, left, presented the donation to Mayor George C. Brown. Submitted
WILKES-BARRE — Donations continue to come in for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project. On June 10 the Henry Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary donated $1,500. The playground to be built in Kirby Park has an estimated cost of $400,000. Donations to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project can be made by credit card online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-special-needs-playground-fund/ or by mailed by check made payable to “The Luzerne Foundation” and noting “WB Playground Fund” in the memo to the Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The donation is tax deductible and The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes.
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South River#Charity#The Luzerne Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

SPCA benefit ride makes its return

PLAINS TWP. — A partnership that’s now lasted a quarter of a century was renewed on Sunday, as the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club held their 25th annual SPCA Benefit Motorcycle Ride, with all proceeds going toward the SPCA of Luzerne County. “We’re the ‘Bikers with a Heart’, that’s our motto...
Swoyersville, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Video: Meet TL Cares winner Mary Falzone

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Mary, of Swoyersville, is the $1,000 winner in Week 6 of our Times Leader Cares giveaway. Hear what Mary had to say about learning she was a TL Cares winner — and what she likes about the Times Leader — in the attached video.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Times Leader

Thousands of West Side residents without power Monday afternoon

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Several thousand UGI customers are without power on Monday afternoon, largely concentrated in Luzerne County’s West Side communities. According to UGI’s electrical outage map, Forty Fort currently has the most customers without power, with 2,421 customers affected. An additional 1,704 homes...