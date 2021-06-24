Henry Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary raises funds for Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project

Donations continue to come in for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project. On June 10 the Henry Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary donated $1,500. The playground to be built in Kirby Park has an estimated cost of $400,000. Pictured from left to right: Dorothy Peters, Maggie Hearst, Deandrea Verdekal, Diane Farraher, Rose Derr, Gloria McGlynn, Lynda Cryznowski, Kim Casterline, Mary Ellen Hogan, Theresa Williams, Linda Misko, Marion Marosevitch, Pat McGraw, Alea McGraw, Matthew McGraw. In front of the group, Betty Hall, left, presented the donation to Mayor George C. Brown. Submitted
WILKES-BARRE — Donations continue to come in for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project. On June 10 the Henry Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary donated $1,500. The playground to be built in Kirby Park has an estimated cost of $400,000. Donations to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project can be made by credit card online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-special-needs-playground-fund/
or by mailed by check made payable to “The Luzerne Foundation” and noting “WB Playground Fund” in the memo to the Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The donation is tax deductible and The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes.