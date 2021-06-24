Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Indosat Ooredoo Launches Commercial 5G Services in Indonesia

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndosat Ooredoo has launched its first commercial 5G services in the city of Solo, offering consumer and business customers access to enhanced mobile broadband internet. The launch of commercial 5G services is part of a new partnership with Surakarta (Solo) Municipality to support its economic recovery. The partnership also includes collaboration in micro & small-medium-sized enterprise (MSME) empowerment, digital talent education, and smart city development.

www.thefastmode.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#5g#Commercial 5g Services#Micro#Msme#Surakarta Municipality#Indonesian#Huawei Indonesia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
Related
Worldmobileeurope.co.uk

Türk Telekom, Nokia to deploy commercial private '5G-ready' network in Turkey

Arçelik Global, maker of consumer durables and electronics, has signed a strategic agreement with Nokia and Türk Telekom to deploy the first private wireless network in Turkey. The industrial-grade 5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at Arçelik’s Çayırova-based washing-machine factory and will provide the platform for Arcelik to accelerate...
Worldthefastmode.com

Ooredoo Oman Starts 4G and 5G FWA Deployment with Nokia

Nokia and Ooredoo on Monday announced the introduction of super-fast and reliable 4G and 5G fixed wireless (FWA) access throughout Oman. The deployment covers Nokia’s FastMile 4G Compact Receiver and Wi-Fi Beacon and its FastMile 5G Gateway. Work to deploy the Nokia FastMile 4G FWA solution throughout the country commenced in February 2021. The scope of work will initially see 15,000 homes and businesses connected. In addition, 3,000 homes in city centers will soon get Nokia FastMile 5G FWA.
Internetthefastmode.com

Syniverse, AlefEdge to Enable Enterprises to Launch 5G Edge Applications

Syniverse and AlefEdge, the Edge internet leader, on Tuesday announced a collaboration to enable global enterprises and their developers to create their own 5G Edge networks and launch 5G Edge applications and services in minutes. The combination of Syniverse’s Global SIM and private LTE wireless service capabilities along with Alef’s...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

PAYG 5G ASIC design service

EdgeQ of Santa Clara has introduced what it calls the industry’s first 5G chipset-as-a-service model. The EdgeQ ASIC design service tailors cost to features – scaling price, performance, and features as a function of need and use. With 5G expected to address multiple end points, the traditional silicon approach of...
Technologythefastmode.com

EdgeQ Launches 'Industry First' 5G Chipset-as-a-Service

EdgeQ, a 5G systems-on-a-chip company, on Tuesday introduced what it claims is industry’s first 5G chipset-as-a-service model, offering customers a future proof platform that can scale 5G and AI features as a function of subscription payments. This new service model is the very first in the chip industry to scale...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Canada launches long-awaited auction of 5G spectrum

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Canada is set to begin a hotly anticipated auction of the mobile telecommunications bandwidth necessary for 5G rollout, one that was delayed more than a year by the pandemic. The 3,500 MHz is a spectrum companies need to provide 5G, which requires more bandwidth to expand internet...
Asiathefastmode.com

Singapore's StarHub Launches 5G-bundled SIM Only Plans

Singapore's StarHub this week introduced the market’s first pair of SIM Only plans for customers to get an immediate boost to 5G. Called Mobile+ SIM Only, both plans offer customers 1,000 talktime minutes, 1,000 SMS, and free incoming calls. The most affordable plan, at $38 monthly, comes with 70GB of data, made up of 60GB with a launch bonus of 10 GB. For $7 more monthly, customers will get extra 20GB of data.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Amazon Launches AWS Wavelength for 5G MEC in the UK

AWS this week announced the general availability of AWS Wavelength on the Vodafone 4G/5G network, allowing software developers and enterprises to build ultra-low latency applications for mobile devices and users in the United Kingdom. Customers can now deploy parts of their application that require ultra-low latency at the edge of...
TechnologyLight Reading

EdgeQ announces 5G chipset-as-a-service model

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – EdgeQ Inc, a 5G systems-on-a-chip company, today introduces industry's first 5G chipset-as-a-service model, offering customers a future proof platform that can scale 5G and AI features as a function of subscription payments. This new service model is the very first in the chip industry to scale price, performance, and features as a function of need and use. With 5G expected to address a rich cross section of end points, ranging from consumer smartphones to industrial 4.0 automation to V2X communications to radio and distributed unit base stations, the traditional silicon approach of a highly leveraged, single priced design for all markets is no longer viable. Customers look to a subscription-based model with different service tiering to mirror need and use. A service-oriented model provides customers the freedom to scale from nominal to advanced 5G features such as ultra-reliable low latency communications, geo-location services, massive MIMO, fine-grained network slicing, as well as extending compatibility to other legacy wireless protocols. By uniquely coupling EdgeQ's software-driven base station-on-a-chip technology with a chipset-as-a-service model, customers can now focus on a virtualized 5G deployment model where feature attributes can be turned on and off via software. EdgeQ's unique combination of an elastic chip architecture and a softwarized RAN (radio access network) stack allows customers to only pay for features that map to their real needs.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Microsoft Launches Azure Private MEC for Private 5G Networks

Microsoft on Wednesday launched Azure private MEC, a suite of so-called multi-access edge computing hardware, software and cloud services that enterprises can use to set up private 5G networks at locations such as factories. Azure private MEC enables operators and systems integrators to simplify the consumption of secure and private...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Vodafone launches Standalone 5G trials in UK

Vodafone has launched Standalone 5G (SA 5G) pilots in London, Manchester, and Cardiff, providing partners the opportunity to test their innovations on a next-generation network for the first time. Nearly all commercial 5G deployments to date have relied on Non-standalone 5G (NSA 5G), which uses new radio technologies but still...
Technologythefastmode.com

NEC Launches 5G xHaul Transformation Services

NEC on Monday announced its launch of 5G xHaul transformation services with the establishment of 5G transport network Centers of Excellence (CoE) in the Europe and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) regions. Foreseeing growing demand to enhance operator networks to enable the diversified use cases anticipated...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Jio to partner with Google Cloud For 5G services in India

At the 44th AGM concluded earlier in the day, Reliance’s Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared some vital details about India’s 5G plan. He announced Jio’s collaboration with Google Cloud to power Jio 5G solutions and other services that the company provides. Thanks to the partnership, Jio states that it will be...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Western Digital launches edge servers for rugged 5G networks in harsh environments

Western Digital has launched its Ultrastar Edge servers to support 5G networks and other communications in harsh environments. If you’ve ever planning a trip to the Alaskan wilderness and want to stream live video of a bear chasing after you to your friends back home, you might want to take one of these along. The servers can deliver high speeds and capacity for real-time analytics, AI, deep learning, ML training and inference, and video transcoding at the edge.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Rakuten to use Cisco routing tech for 5G, IoT services

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Rakuten Mobile (4755.T) said on Friday that it plans to use new routing technologies from network gear maker Cisco (CSCO.O) to expand its capacity to support business customers with 5G and so-called Internet of Things (IoT) services. The Japanese firm has become the first mobile...