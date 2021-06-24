Indosat Ooredoo Launches Commercial 5G Services in Indonesia

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – EdgeQ Inc, a 5G systems-on-a-chip company, today introduces industry's first 5G chipset-as-a-service model, offering customers a future proof platform that can scale 5G and AI features as a function of subscription payments. This new service model is the very first in the chip industry to scale price, performance, and features as a function of need and use. With 5G expected to address a rich cross section of end points, ranging from consumer smartphones to industrial 4.0 automation to V2X communications to radio and distributed unit base stations, the traditional silicon approach of a highly leveraged, single priced design for all markets is no longer viable. Customers look to a subscription-based model with different service tiering to mirror need and use. A service-oriented model provides customers the freedom to scale from nominal to advanced 5G features such as ultra-reliable low latency communications, geo-location services, massive MIMO, fine-grained network slicing, as well as extending compatibility to other legacy wireless protocols. By uniquely coupling EdgeQ's software-driven base station-on-a-chip technology with a chipset-as-a-service model, customers can now focus on a virtualized 5G deployment model where feature attributes can be turned on and off via software. EdgeQ's unique combination of an elastic chip architecture and a softwarized RAN (radio access network) stack allows customers to only pay for features that map to their real needs.